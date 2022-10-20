More felony charges for Morrison attempted murder suspect

MORRISON – A 27-year-old accused of a 2019 attempted murder and a 2020 assault on a Whiteside County jail officer now has a third felony case filed against him, this one accusing him of punching a jail worker.
Jeramie M. House, whose attempted murder trial is set to begin Oct. 31, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated battery. Investigators said he punched a jail worker in the head or face, knocking him to the ground.
[ Charges also filed against two women ]
The charge carries three to seven years in prison.
Bond was set at $100,000, and he has a preliminary hearing Monday.
House also was charged May 2, 2020, with one count of aggravated battery. In that case, which is ongoing, he is accused of throwing “a liquid substance” at another jail worker. Bond in that case is $25,000.
He has a pretrial hearing the same day his trial is set to begin.
In the overriding case, House is in Whiteside County jail on $500,000 bond, accused of shooting a then-18-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman on Oct. 22, 2019, in Morrison.
Additionally, charges were filed Oct. 7 in Whiteside County Court against Jodie M. Knight, 21, a Chadwick native now of Clinton, Iowa, and Courtney J. Queckborner, 22, of Milledgeville.
House and the two women, who were in the car with him that day and so are considered by statute to be “legally accountable” for his actions, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, four of aggravated battery with a firearm, and two of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Each faces faces six to 30 years in prison, with a possible 20-year enhancement, for attempted murder.
The four charges of aggravated battery with a firearm – one for each shot that hit the 18-year-old, and one for the woman’s wounds – also carry six to 30 years, and aggravated discharge of a firearm, filed for shooting “in the direction” of each victim, carries four to 15 years.
All require that 85% of the sentences be served.
House also is charged with possession of a gun while his FOID card was revoked, which carries a punishment of two years to five years.
As of Wednesday, both Knight and Queckborner are free on a $100,000 recognizance bond. They have a preliminary hearing Monday.
House’s jury trial is estimated to take two weeks. He hired Sterling criminal defense attorneys James Mertes and Cristina Buskohl.
Knight is represented by Morrison attorney Lester Weinstine. Queckborner’s attorney is Daniel A. Huffman of Sterling.