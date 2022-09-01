Bustos to make funding presentation at Morrison Institute of Technology

MORRISON — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos will make a check presentation of $1.5 million to the Morrison Institute of Technology, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the college.

The Community Project federal funding will be used to build an Automation Annex to its Innovation Center.

The annex would house the new Automation Engineering Technology Program, which will train students to design, program, troubleshoot and maintain automation systems and equipment for small to mid-size manufacturers and other businesses throughout the region.

In a file photo from Jan. 6, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos talks about the importance of the U.S. Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

The congresswoman, who completes her term in January, is making what her office calls a final Heartland Tour across Illinois’ 17th District.

Bustos’ tour also includes the following stops, including two job shadowing visits:

Tuesday: $750,000 check presentation to the YMCA of Rock River Valley in Rockford at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd; $300,000 check presentation at Rosecrance Freeport

Wednesday: Galesburg Post Office renaming ceremony honoring Senior Airman Daniel Miller Jr., killed in action in 2007 attempting to defuse a car bomb in Al-Mahmudiyah, Iraq; and job shadowing at Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

Thursday: Galesburg for lead water line job shadowing.

The tour includes two appearances with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood on Friday: a press conference at Peoria International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower and a $4.5 million check presentation for the Peoria Ag Lab at Peoria County Farm Bureau.