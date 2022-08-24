Services set for Mount Carroll woman killed in collision

MOUNT CARROLL – Services are set for the Mount Carroll woman killed Saturday in a vehicle collision with a Chadwick man.
Christian R. Toms, 21, was eastbound on state Route 64, between Roberts and Dauphin roads east of Savanna, when he lost control and struck the vehicle driven by Kelly R. Behrens, 59, who died later at a Clinton, Iowa hospital, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Toms was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and having no insurance. More charges are pending, the release said.
Behrens, a Savanna native who would have turned 60 on Sunday, worked at Elkay Manufacturing Co. in Lanark for 25 years, and was working at Walmart at the time of her death.
Among others, she is survived by her children Dustin Behrens of Mount Carroll, Jessica Behrens of Savanna and Chris Behrens of Milledgeville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and an hour before her funeral, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna.
Go to https://www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com for the complete obituary, and to send condolences.