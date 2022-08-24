Depot Days returns to Amboy; carnival opens Thursday

AMBOY – Once again, this Lee County village of 2,500 is bracing for a weekend that will more than double its size as thousands return for the annual Depot Days car show, carnival, and 50/50 raffle.

The four-day party and fundraiser that is Depot Days also offers dozens of other activities, including craft booths, a beer garden, a tractor show, a big rig show, a 5K run/walk, bands, citywide garage sales and food stands.

The historic Depot Museum, which is just one of the local nonprofits that will benefit from the money raised, also will be open.

Thousands of car buffs will descend on Amboy Sunday to see the hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles on display at the annual Depot Days car show. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Food stands open at 5 p.m. and the carnival opens at 6 p.m. Thursday. Wristbands for unlimited carnival rides are available for $20 through Sunday.

The whole event is capped off with the car, truck and motorcycle show, which ends with the famous 50/50 drawing.

Winners of the last five or so drawings have pocketed more than $100,000. Last year’s winner, Tim Hord of Dixon, took home $105,580.

In addition to the main pot, five others will win prizes of $2,000 each.

Tickets are available at The Last Alarm, The Longbranch Saloon, The Depot Tap, Jones Berry Lumber, Revolution Wellness, Shell Expreslane, Two Sisters on Main. and at the Green River Oaks, Mendota Hills and Pine View campgrounds. in Amboy; at the Shamrock Pub in Dixon; and at Ashton Auto Repair, among other locations.

They cost $5 for six. Electronic payments aren’t accepted, and sales will stop at some point Sunday, although tickets are available up to the drawing at the festival.

The drawing will be held Sunday around 4 p.m., rain or shine, and you need not be present to win.

Pets are not allowed. A complete schedule and more information is available on the Amboy Depot Days Facebook page.