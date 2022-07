SPRINGFIELD – Sixteen Sauk Valley-area school districts and the Whiteside Area Career Center are recipients of some of the $30 million in Illinois State Board of Education school maintenance grants, distributed this year to more than 600 educational entities statewide.

It’s a dollar-for-dollar matching grant program open to school districts, cooperative high schools, vocational centers, and special education cooperatives. The money must be used to maintain educational buildings.

To be eligible, districts must match any funds awarded and and commit to completing their proposed projects within 2 years of obtaining the money.

Emergency projects made necessary by a disaster, health/life safety projects, and upgrades to building systems such as HVAC, and plumbing are among the priorities considered by the ISBE in awarding the grants.

The school districts receiving the highest amount, $50,000, are Sterling, Rock Falls High, Montmorency in Rock Falls, Riverbend in Fulton, and Erie in Whiteside County; Dixon, Amboy and Paw Paw, in Lee County; Eastland in Lanark, West Carroll in Savanna, and Chadwick-Milledgeville in Carroll County; and Kings, Forestville Valley in Forreston, and Byron in Ogle County.

The Whiteside Area Career Center in Sterling also received $50,000.

Eswood in Ogle County received $35,000, and Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico $29,150.