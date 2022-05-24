Business Update: Whoop Your Axe aims to open soon

STERLING – A new family-friendly option for entertainment is coming this summer. Whoop Your Axe Mobile Axe Throwing will open its storefront location in late July at 2317 E. Lincolnway.
The new site in the former Lee Wayne Plaza will provide multiple throwing lanes for axe tossing, an arcade, and an adult-only section where patrons can enjoy alcoholic beverages.
“We wanted to make it more family-oriented. Parents can come, throw axes, and have a couple of cold ones while the younger kids hang out in the arcade,” said Meaghan Coward, who owns the business with her husband, Josh.
The Cowards bought the mobile axe-throwing business a year ago and have stayed busy with private bookings, festivals, and events. They decided to open the storefront to reach more people and provide variety to the area’s entertainment options.
“We’re open to new ideas, and the area has very little to do for adults and children. We saw the opportunity to help the community and help ourselves and decided to go for it,” Josh Coward said.
Go to www.whoopyouraxe.com or find it on Facebook to book a party or for more information.
State of Mind
STERLING – A new resource for mental health and personal well-being has opened at 2900 E. Lincolnway in Northland Mall.
State of Mind offers aromatherapy candles, healing crystals, books, and other therapeutic tools.
“It’s all about mental health and finding things that you love.,” said co-owner Andrew Kennedy. “What’s unique about us is that you can’t find all these things under one roof anywhere around here.”
He and Jessica Hansen decided to expand their current candle business when the mall began offering free rent to new businesses.
“It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and we jumped right on it,” Hansen said. “It’s a resource center full of things I have used to help me in my journey.”
Submit business story suggestions to Brandon Clark at askthehealthguy1@yahoo.com. Business Update will appear weekly.