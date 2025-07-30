Morrison church to host fire department community meal pickup July 31

First Presbyterian Church of Morrison will host the fifth annual Morrison Fire Department benefit free community meal on Thursday.

Meals are free, but donations are encouraged, with 100% of all donations going to the fire department. The menu includes brats, pasta salad, chips and Resthave Home cookies.

Firefighters will begin to hand out meals at 5 p.m. from the free community produce table shelter at the corner of Genesee and Knox streets.

People picking up meals can arrive from any direction to the corner. Do not arrive before 5 p.m.

Weather permitting, a fire truck will be on display in the church yard for children to explore. There also will be outdoor seating. Park, grab a meal bag, make a donation, find a table and enjoy a meal with others.

All of the costs have been covered, thanks to those in Morrison who have donated money and physical items for the meal. Thanks to 1st Gateway Credit Union, Blooms 2, Community State Bank, Da-Bar, Farmers National Bank, Happy Joe’s, Kophamer & Blean Realty, Michael & Kelly Vegter, Resthave Home, The Blue Violet/LuEllen Lee, Tractor Supply, True Value and Upcycle Junkie.