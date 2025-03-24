Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s ‘Voices of Praise’ concerts set for April 4-6

The Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s “Voices of Praise” is inviting area residents to celebrate with them as they present EVOP’s 17th annual spring concerts, “The Answer…Jesus!” (Photo provided by Rich Criss)

MORRISON — The Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s “Voices of Praise” is inviting area residents to celebrate with them as they present EVOP’s 17th annual spring concerts, “The Answer…Jesus!”

The concerts will be presented in three services, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 4; 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5; and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 6.

Voices of Praise’s platform will be filled with 75 singers who will energetically present music that is so timely for all that is happening in this world.

Soloists joining the choir in these concerts will be Rich Criss, Jeff McDearmon and Brianne Borgman.

“When I heard this brand new collection I knew this was what we needed to sing at this time and in this place,” “Voices of Praise” director Rich Criss said. “This cantata is so relevant to what is happening in this world and gives us such hope through the powerful reminder that God loves each of us so much. Even as the choir has rehearsed, we have literally been moved to both goosebumps and tears because of the power behind this work. This is honestly like no other slate of songs I have ever directed in 30 years of doing so. I can promise you that your heart will be moved.”

No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert and a free-will offering will be received. All ages are welcome and the church is accessible. A fellowship hour will follow all performances, hosted by the women of Emmanuel.

A free shuttle bus will be provided for one hour prior to and following all three services. This shuttle bus will pick up from Ebenezer Reformed Church’s parking lot at 309 E. Park St., just two blocks south of Emmanuel’s campus and will drop off riders at the curb in front of Emmanuel.

For more information, contact the church office at 815-772-3890.