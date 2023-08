CHANA – Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. is opening a new flea market, which will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday and Sunday of the month, starting Saturday, at 620 S. Stone Hill Road.

Sellers interested in setting up a booth can text 815-973-0728 for more information. Thirty tables and booths are available.

The auction barn sale opens at 10:30 a.m. the first and third Sunday of the month.

Go to www.chanart64auctionbarn.com or call 815-830-3898 for more information.