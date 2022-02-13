3 with Carroll County ties among 5 people sentenced in meth conspiracy in Jo Daviess County

GALENA – A Savanna man sentenced Tuesday in Jo Daviess County court to four and a half years for possession of methamphetamine is among at least five people indicted and sentenced in a 2020 methamphetamine-dealing conspiracy.
Devon Brashaw, 35, will serve that sentence after he serves 10 years levied in Carroll County two years ago, also for possession of meth, Jo Daviess State’s Attorney Christopher Allendorf said in a news release.
Brashaw was indicted Feb. 20, 2020, on conspiracy to deliver more than 100 but less than 400 grams and more than 15 but less that 100 grams of meth.
He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of less than 15 grams.
He was given credit for 622 days served.
Brashaw was charged May 1, 2020, in Carroll County with possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, and manufacturing/delivering meth.
He was sentenced Nov. 20, 2020, to 3 years for the controlled substance and 10 years for the meth charge, those terms to run consecutively. The delivery charge was dismissed per a plea agreement, and he was give credit for 205 days served.
According to court records, also indicted Feb. 20, 2020, in the conspiracy were:
• Kevin Mezera, 48, of Savanna, charged with conspiracy to deliver more than 100 but less than 400 grams and more than 15 but less than 100 grams of meth, delivery of and possession of less than 5 grams of meth, and three counts each of delivery of and possession of more than 5 but less than 15 grams of meth.
He was sentenced Jan. 28, 2021 to 3 years on one count of delivering 5-15 grams; the rest of the charges were dismissed.
• Shawn Mernack, 30, of Hanover, formerly of Savanna, charged with conspiracy to deliver more than 100 but less than 400 grams and more than 15 but less than 100 grams of meth, and two counts each of delivery of and possession of more than 5 but less than 15 grams of meth.
He was sentenced April 22 on one of the possession charges; the rest were dismissed.
• Adrianne Zito, 37, of Hanover, charged Jan 10, 2020, with possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, then indicted on conspiracy to deliver more than 100 but less than 400 grams and more than 15 but less than 100 grams of meth, and delivery of and possession of more than 5 but less than 15 grams of meth.
She was sentenced Jan 14, 2021 to 5 years for delivery of more than 5 but less than 15 grams of meth; all other charges were dismissed.
• Anthony Zito, 35, of Danville formerly of Hanover, charged Dec. 18, 2019 with possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, then indicted on conspiracy to deliver more than 100 but less than 400 grams and more than 15 but less than 100 grams of meth.
He was sentenced March 31 to 7 years on the amended charge of delivery of more than 5 but less than 15 grams of meth. All other charges were dismissed.
More cases are pending, court records show.