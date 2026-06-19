Three Rivers East releases All-Conference baseball, softball teams

Newman’s Michael Morse winds up for a pitch against Mendota earlier this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Three Rivers Athletic Conference released its All-Conference baseball and softball teams this week. Newman and Erie-Prophetstown had multiple players recognized in the TRAC East.

The Newman baseball team led the way with seven selections after going 10-0 as conference champions. The Comets tied Mendota for the most players selected in the TRAC East.

Senior Evan Bushman and junior Michael Morse were unanimously selected as first-team pitchers. Junior Ashton Miner was a unanimous first-team pick at catcher.

Senior Garret Matznick and junior Liam Nicklaus were unanimous first-team picks in the infield.

Newman’s Garret Matznick dives for a grounder against Princeton earlier this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sophomore Jameson Hanlon was a first-team selection in the outfield.

Senior Garet Wolfe was a second-team pick as a utility player.

For E-P, senior Braedyn Frank was a first-team pick on the infield. Classmate Alastaire Sweetswer was named a second-team pitcher. Sophomore Gavin VanDyke was an honorable mention at infielder.

On the softball side, the Panthers had six players selected to the first team.

Seniors Lilly Swatos (catcher), Ava Grawe (outfield) and Leah Richmond (designated player) were first-team picks. Joining them on the first team were juniors Wynn Renkes (pitcher), Ayden Klendworth (pitcher) and freshman infielder Laken Renkes.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Ava Grawe guns down a runner at the plate against Morrison earlier this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sophomore infielder Chloe Hamilton was a second-team infielder, and senior outfielder Alyssah Padia was named honorable mention.

Newman senior Lucy Oetting was a second-team selection for the Comets, along with sophomore pitcher Gianna Vance.

Senior infielder Brenleigh Cook was an honorable mention.