Lee County Fair hosting scavenger hunt to award prize package

FILE: Jenavieve Schumacher of Dixon adjusts equipment on her horse, Windston, on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the Lee County Fair near Amboy. (Brian Hurley)

The Lee County 4-H Fair and 4-H Show Junior Fair Board is challenging county residents to go on the hunt – a scavenger hunt, that is.

The Ultimate County Fair Road Trip is a scavenger hunt that started June 15 in Paw Paw and will ultimately end up in Dixon for the week of July 13.

“This idea came from a conversation with someone from Florida who was involved with their county fair. They did something like this. The idea has been rolling around in my head, and I tossed it out to our junior fair board. I said let’s figure out how we can make this happen, and this is what they came up with,” said Katie Pratt, Lee County 4-H Fair Board member and fair board secretary.

How it works

“We have businesses in each community in Lee County who are hosting or hiding a champion ribbon from the Lee County Fair,” Pratt said.

Those participating in the scavenger hunt can go into the business during normal business hours, locate the ribbon, tell an employee, “I found it,” and the employee will take their name and phone number.

All participants who find the ribbon in each of the businesses will be entered into a weekly drawing for a prize package. The prize package consists of four Best of Show passes good for gate and grandstand admission on one day of your choice and four vouchers to one of the fair’s food vendors. The weekly drawings will take place at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Paw Paw started the scavenger hunt, and several Paw Paw businesses will host the champion ribbon from June 15-20. Those Paw Paw businesses are Casey’s, NuMark Credit Union, Beaver Den Tavern and Grill and Eight Acres & Bakers.

Ashton and Franklin Grove businesses will be participating in the week of June 22-27. The Ashton businesses are Mills and Petrie Memorial Library and Ashton Veterinary Clinic. The Franklin Grove businesses are Rev on 38, Rooney’s, Winifred Knox Memorial Library and The First National Bank in Amboy’s Franklin Grove Branch.

The scavenger hunt will take a break from June 29 to July 4.

Amboy and Sublette businesses will host the ribbon the week of July 6-11. The Amboy businesses are The First National Bank in Amboy, Revolution Wellness, and Pankhurst Memorial Library. Sublette businesses are Sublette Farmers Elevator, Leffelman and Associates and NuMark Credit Union.

Dixon businesses will host the ribbon for the final week before the fair, July 13-18. Those businesses are Better Bargains, Sauk Valley Bank and First National Bank in Amboy – Dixon North Branch.

Pratt said more businesses in each community may be added and will be listed on the fair’s Facebook page. Only one entry per person per day is allowed. The phone numbers will only be used to notify winners, and information will not be used for any other purpose, Pratt said.

On July 20, everyone’s names will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize. That prize includes four Fun Passes, which are good for gate and grandstand admission for the entire fair; four wristbands to visit Farm House Bounce on the midway; and four meal vouchers to the 4-H Federation food stand.

The 2026 Lee County Fair and 4-H Show takes place July 23 through July 26 at the Lee County 4-H Fairgrounds in rural Amboy. This year’s fair includes a midway with games and attractions, including Farm House Bounce, a petting zoo, pony rides, a magic show and a LEGO contest.

Grandstand events include Pro Wrestling Epic on Thursday, July 23; Back Road Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull on Friday, July 24; and a rodeo with T and A Bucking Bulls on Saturday, July 25.