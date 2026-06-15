Morrison man to be honored for century of life and 80 years of American Legion membership

A century of life and 80 years of American Legion membership will be celebrated for Marvin Geerts at 9 a.m. June 27 at Resthave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison.
Family, friends and veterans are invited and refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
Geerts will be recognized for his 80 years of American Legion membership with a special presentation honoring his significant milestone of continuous service.
Geerts, who was a sailor at Pearl Harbor during World War II, will celebrate his 100th birthday as well.