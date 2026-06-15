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Morrison man to be honored for century of life and 80 years of American Legion membership

Marvin Geerts is celebrating his 100th birthday and 80 Years as a Legionnaire at a recognition event at 9 a.m., June 27, at RestHave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison.

Marvin Geerts is celebrating his 100th birthday and 80 Years as a Legionnaire at a recognition event at 9 a.m., June 27, at RestHave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison. (Photo provided by Morrison American Legion)

By Shaw Local News Network

A century of life and 80 years of American Legion membership will be celebrated for Marvin Geerts at 9 a.m. June 27 at Resthave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison.

Family, friends and veterans are invited and refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

Geerts will be recognized for his 80 years of American Legion membership with a special presentation honoring his significant milestone of continuous service.

Geerts, who was a sailor at Pearl Harbor during World War II, will celebrate his 100th birthday as well.

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