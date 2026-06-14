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Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley Community College to host summer blood drive

Phlebotomist Joan Falkenhan shakes a blood donation bag to prevent clotting during an American Red Cross blood drive outside the Castle Bank on Greenwood Avenue in DeKalb Thursday, July 12, 2012.

Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon will play host to the American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, in West Mall. (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon will host the American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29, in West Mall.

Donors should plan to bring a photo identification, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating blood. This event is sponsored by the SVCC Student Activities & Student Government Association.

Walk-ins are welcome, but spots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. All who come to donate will get an iconic Red Cross x Looney Tunes T-shirt while supplies last.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes in line when they use RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for information. To make an appointment, visit redcross.org or call Ana Salgado at 815-835-6432.

LocalLocal NewsEducationSauk Valley Community CollegeDixonBlood driveAmerican Red CrossStudentsCommunitySauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois