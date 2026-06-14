Sauk Valley Community College to host summer blood drive

Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon will play host to the American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, in West Mall. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon will host the American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29, in West Mall.

Donors should plan to bring a photo identification, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating blood. This event is sponsored by the SVCC Student Activities & Student Government Association.

Walk-ins are welcome, but spots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. All who come to donate will get an iconic Red Cross x Looney Tunes T-shirt while supplies last.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes in line when they use RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for information. To make an appointment, visit redcross.org or call Ana Salgado at 815-835-6432.