4 St. Mary School students win OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine elevator cling design contest

Natalie Welty was the 8th grade winner from St. Mary School of the OSF HealthCare design contest in Dixon. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

Four students from St. Mary School have been selected as the winners of the OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center elevator cling design contest, an initiative that invited students to create uplifting, original artwork to be displayed on elevators located in the hospital annex.

As part of the contest, students were provided with an official elevator door template and challenged to create original artwork reflecting one of two theme categories, Health & Wellness or Religious and Inspirational, using media such as pen, marker, or colored pencil.

The winning students were Ellie Tylkowski, sixth grade; Drew Melendrez, sixth grade; Rachel Ravlin, seventh grade; and Natalie Welty, eighth grade.

The student artists were then invited to OSF Saint Katharine in Dixon to view their elevator clings in person, sign their artwork, and take photos as part of the Health Care Week celebration. The visit offers students a unique opportunity to see how their creativity contributes to a welcoming and encouraging environment for patients, visitors, and Mission Partners.