Dixon Municipal Band’s Summer Sounds 2026 opens June 4 at Page Park Band Shell

The Dixon Municipal Band kicks off its summer concert season June 4 in Page Park. Concert-goers will be among the first to enjoy the Page Park Band Shell’s new permanent seating, a significant improvement that enhances comfort for audience members attending performances throughout the season. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

The Dixon Municipal Band will return this week with its popular Summer Sounds 2026 concert series, featuring Thursday evening performances at Dixon’s Page Park Band Shell under the direction of Jon James.

Opening night will be Thursday, June 4, with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Music lovers of all ages are invited to enjoy an evening of outstanding concert band music in one of Dixon’s most beautiful outdoor settings.

The program will feature a variety of musical selections, including Emperata Overture, Billy Joel in Concert, Folk Song Suite, The Pink Panther, and Hollywood. Traditional march favorites for the evening include Americans We, Block M March, and Hosts of Freedom.

Audience members will also have opportunities to win door prizes, and Roiel Scoop Ice Cream will be on hand selling refreshments throughout the evening.

Concert-goers will be among the first to enjoy the band shell’s new permanent seating, a significant improvement that enhances comfort for audience members attending performances throughout the summer season.

Admission is free.