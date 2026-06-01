Princeton Rotary Club awards first 2026 scholarships

From left: Derek Fetzer, Tracy Grimmer, Matthew Lord, Michael Stutzke, Lydia Johnson and Joanne Sheldon at the Princeton Rotary Club's 2026 scholarship awards presentation. Lord and Johnson received the Judd Lusher Memorial Scholarship and Swan Eickmeier Scholarship, respectively. Fetzer, Grimmer, Stutzke and Sheldon serve on the club's Grants/Scholarship Committee. (Photo provided by Princeton Rotary)

The Princeton Rotary Club has awarded its first scholarships for 2026 to two Princeton School District graduates.

Lydia Johnson received the Swan Eickmeier Scholarship, named for Roger Swan and Roger Eickmeier, longtime Rotary members and community leaders.

Matthew Lord was awarded the Judd Lusher Memorial Scholarship, established in memory of fellow Rotarian and friend Judd Lusher.

The club raises scholarship funds through various events throughout the year, including the annual ShrimpFest & Brew Hullabaloo. Since 2001, Princeton Rotary has distributed over $111,500 in scholarships.

For more information about the club, visit www.princetonrotaryclub.com or search for Rotary Club of Princeton on Facebook.