Free diabetes support group meets June 11 in Mendota

A free diabetes support group will meet June 11 in Mendota to discuss healthy summer eating strategies. (Scott Anderson)

A free diabetes support group will meet June 11 in Mendota to discuss healthy summer eating strategies.

The “Get Back on Track” Diabetes Support Group session runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center, Conference Room C, 1401 E. 12th St.

Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator with University of Illinois Extension, and Jennifer Scully, a clinical dietitian with OSF HealthCare, will lead the discussion on “spicing up summertime meals with fresh ideas, healthy tips, and fun seasonal flavors.”

The group welcomes anyone trying to prevent or manage diabetes, as well as those caring for someone with the disease.

Registration is required. To sign up, visit go.illinois.edu/diabetessupport or call University of Illinois Extension at 815-433-0707.

Those needing accommodations to participate should contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-433-0707. Early requests are encouraged.