Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Fulton softball’s Belle Curley

Fulton senior softball player Belle Curley is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. She is pictured making a throw while wearing some temporary tattoos during the Steamers' 9-5 win over Morrison to win the Class 1A Newman Regional title. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Belle Curley

School: Fulton

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: She led the Steamers with four hits in a 9-5 win over top-seeded Morrison in the Class 1A Newman Regional final. She had a double, scored a run and knocked in another to help Fulton win back-to-back regional titles for the first time.

She is second on the team with a .434 batting average, 49 hits, 12 doubles and 46 runs scored. She also has 23 stolen bases.

Curley is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with her after an online vote.

How did you first get into softball? What has helped keep you in it?

Curley: I first got into softball by playing town ball and then being introduced to travel softball at a very young age. The speed of the game and support from my parents have helped keep me in it.

Have you learned anything from softball?

Curley: I have learned mental toughness from softball. Softball is a game where you have to forget about a mistake you made immediately which has helped me in a lot of other situations in my life, not just softball.

Was there anything you worked on coming into the season or feel you have improved on?

Curley: I have worked a lot on trying to place the ball more as well as having more accurate throws from the outfield. I feel this season both of those things have improved a lot.

Any highlights for you that jump out, as well as the team from this year?

Curley: One of my personal favorite highlights from this season is when I hit a triple in the bottom of the seventh inning against Orangeville and then Zoe Kunau hit a home run to win it. Another very exciting team highlight is the double play by Brooklyn Vogel and Haley Smither that won us the regional title.

What stands out about this year’s team?

Curley: This team is just very close. Every time we step on the field it’s just like we are playing with our best friends, which makes it a lot easier to have fun as well as keep each other accountable.

Favorite softball memory?

Curley: My favorite softball memory is winning two regional titles back to back.

Fulton’s Belle Curley celebrates the team's win over Orangeville Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the Eastland Class 1A softball sectional semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

Any fun facts or unique stories about yourself?

Curley: I grew up on the softball diamond because of my siblings’ games and loved playing in the dirt. I would show up at games looking put together and by the end of the night you could barely recognize me because of how dirty I would be.

Do you have anyone that inspires you?

Curley: My biggest inspirations have been my parents. They have truly pushed me to continue growing and play to the best of my ability and I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for me.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Curley: Other than softball I am involved in volleyball, softball, FCA, show choir and jazz band.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Curley: “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” -Philippians 4:13

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Curley: Don Julio’s (Mexican food)

Favorite place you have visited?

Curley: Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Curley: “Top Gun Maverick”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Curley: Noah Kahan and Bruno Mars

Any favorite school subjects?

Curley: Math and History

Do you have plans for after high school?

Curley: I am attending Coe College to major in elementary education and continue my softball career.