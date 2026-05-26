‘Love you, bye’: Amboy High School Class of 2026 bids farewell

Streamers and confetti flew as the Amboy High School Class of 2026 celebrated graduation Sunday, May 24, in the high school gymnasium. (Jeannine Otto)

Kiera Karlson finished out their playlist, Ellie McLaughlin talked about change and Jadyn Whelchel gave a familiar farewell as the Amboy High School Class of 2026 graduated Sunday.

Forty-six seniors received diplomas in Amboy High School’s gymnasium during the commencement ceremony.

“Are you all in?” AHS Principal Janet Crownhart asked, using a familiar phrase that motivated students during the final few weeks of school.

“Being all in is more than a theme; it’s a mindset. It means showing up even though things are difficult. It means committing yourself fully to your goals, your responsibilities and the people around you,” Crownhart said.

Crownhart congratulated the Class of 2026 for living up to the “all in” motto.

“This class has done exactly that. You have balanced academics, activities, jobs, athletics, family responsibilities and friendships. You have worked through challenges, celebrated successes, supported one another and continued moving forward. Through it all, you kept showing up,” Crownhart said.

Crownhart urged students to continue to be all in as they take their next steps.

“Class of 2026, your future will be shaped not just by talent but by your willingness to commit yourself fully to a life you want to build,” she said.

Students chose classmates Kiera Karlson and Ellie McLaughlin to give the closing speeches for the commencement ceremony.

Karlson talked about the Class of 2026’s musical playlist and the songs that shaped and described their school journey, such as “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco during their fifth grade and junior high school years.

The Class of 2026 was the first class to graduate from eighth grade at the junior high school, in addition to Amboy High School. Karlson said the lyric “you know it’s not the same as it was” from “As It Was” by Harry Styles captured those times and memories.

To finish out the playlist, Karlson said the song “Ordinary,” by Alex Warren, describes the last four years of school.

“The lyric ‘you’re takin’ me out of the ordinary’ perfectly reflects the people who made these years unforgettable, the friends and teammates who stood beside us through every high and low, the teachers who believed in us when we doubted ourselves, and especially our parents, who quietly carried us through the years with endless love, patience and sacrifice,” Karlson said.

Ellie McLaughlin reminded her classmates that it is OK to not have everything figured out as they leave the hallways of Amboy High School.

“We have lived in a world that felt comfortable and familiar. After today, things begin to change,” McLaughlin said. “Some of us already know exactly what comes next. Some are heading to college, some to the workforce, some to the military and some of us are still trying to figure it out.

“Honestly, maybe that’s the point. We spend so much time feeling like we need our entire future planned out before we even leave high school. Maybe life is not meant to be completely figured out. Plans change, dreams evolve and sometimes the life we imagined for ourselves turns into something entirely different. That doesn’t mean we failed. It just means we’ve grown.”

Alyvia Whelchel presented the class gift to the school, a pretzel warmer for the concession stand.

After the seniors received their diplomas and moved their tassels to signify their new status, her sister, Jadyn, presented the newly graduated Class of 2026 to the audience with the familiar farewell of “love you, bye. Congratulations to the Class of 2026.”