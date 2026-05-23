Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Montmorency announces 8th grade award winners, honors

Montmorency School in Rock Falls recently announced its year-end student awards and recognition. (Montmorency School)

By Shaw Local News Network

Montmorency School District in Rock Falls recently announced its eighth-grade award honorees.

These students achieved High Honors Academic Year:

  • Riley Adams
  • Lylah Gaulrapp
  • Yaretzi Ibarra
  • Bryson Johnson
  • Bentlee Lawrenz
  • Parker Lilly
  • Noah Rodriguez
  • Brody Silva
  • Eleanore Weber

These students achieved Honors Academic Year:

  • Yael Cruz
  • Olivia Wolf

Outstanding Performance in Academics. Medals were presented:

  • Social Studies: Noah Rodriguez
  • Science: Brody Silva
  • Literature: Riley Adams
  • English: Noah Rodriguez
  • Mathematics: Bentlee Lawrenz

Glen Genz Athletic Award. Medals and Plaques were presented:

  • Girl: Eleanore Weber
  • Boy: Bentlee Lawrenz

Principal’s Award: With the criteria of citizenship, effort, improvement and respect. Medals were presented:

  • Girl: Lylah Gaulrapp
  • Boy: Parker Lilly

Glen Genz Academic Award - Highest GPA. Trophies and plaques were presented:

  • Brody Silva

American Legion Award from Rock Falls American Legion Post 902:

  • Girl: Yaretzi Ibarra
  • Boy: Bentlee Lawrenz

Honorable Mention:

  • Girl: Eleanore Weber
  • Boy: Brody Silva
Local NewsLocalEducationAwardsHonorsRock FallsStudents
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois