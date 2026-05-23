Montmorency announces 8th grade award winners, honors

Montmorency School District in Rock Falls recently announced its eighth-grade award honorees.
These students achieved High Honors Academic Year:
- Riley Adams
- Lylah Gaulrapp
- Yaretzi Ibarra
- Bryson Johnson
- Bentlee Lawrenz
- Parker Lilly
- Noah Rodriguez
- Brody Silva
- Eleanore Weber
These students achieved Honors Academic Year:
- Yael Cruz
- Olivia Wolf
Outstanding Performance in Academics. Medals were presented:
- Social Studies: Noah Rodriguez
- Science: Brody Silva
- Literature: Riley Adams
- English: Noah Rodriguez
- Mathematics: Bentlee Lawrenz
Glen Genz Athletic Award. Medals and Plaques were presented:
- Girl: Eleanore Weber
- Boy: Bentlee Lawrenz
Principal’s Award: With the criteria of citizenship, effort, improvement and respect. Medals were presented:
- Girl: Lylah Gaulrapp
- Boy: Parker Lilly
Glen Genz Academic Award - Highest GPA. Trophies and plaques were presented:
- Brody Silva
American Legion Award from Rock Falls American Legion Post 902:
- Girl: Yaretzi Ibarra
- Boy: Bentlee Lawrenz
Honorable Mention:
- Girl: Eleanore Weber
- Boy: Brody Silva