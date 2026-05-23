Montmorency announces 8th grade award winners, honors

Montmorency School in Rock Falls recently announced its year-end student awards and recognition. (Montmorency School)

Montmorency School District in Rock Falls recently announced its eighth-grade award honorees.

These students achieved High Honors Academic Year:

Riley Adams

Lylah Gaulrapp

Yaretzi Ibarra

Bryson Johnson

Bentlee Lawrenz

Parker Lilly

Noah Rodriguez

Brody Silva

Eleanore Weber

These students achieved Honors Academic Year:

Yael Cruz

Olivia Wolf

Outstanding Performance in Academics. Medals were presented:

Social Studies: Noah Rodriguez

Noah Rodriguez Science: Brody Silva

Brody Silva Literature: Riley Adams

Riley Adams English: Noah Rodriguez

Noah Rodriguez Mathematics: Bentlee Lawrenz

Glen Genz Athletic Award. Medals and Plaques were presented:

Girl: Eleanore Weber

Eleanore Weber Boy: Bentlee Lawrenz

Principal’s Award: With the criteria of citizenship, effort, improvement and respect. Medals were presented:

Girl: Lylah Gaulrapp

Lylah Gaulrapp Boy: Parker Lilly

Glen Genz Academic Award - Highest GPA. Trophies and plaques were presented:

Brody Silva

American Legion Award from Rock Falls American Legion Post 902:

Girl: Yaretzi Ibarra

Yaretzi Ibarra Boy: Bentlee Lawrenz

Honorable Mention: