Reagan Run 5K returns to Dixon on July 4

Aaron Conderman of Dixon wins the 2025 Reagan Run 5K with a time of 16:17.14. The Reagan Run was held Saturday, July 5, 2025, and was a highlight of the 61st annual Dixon Petunia Fest. (Brian Hurley)

One of Dixon’s most anticipated Independence Day traditions is back as the Reagan Run 5K returns on Saturday, July 4, celebrating its 26th anniversary with a morning of community spirit, fitness and hometown pride.

The annual race begins at 8 a.m. at the historic Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, and winds through downtown Dixon, wooded trails and scenic riverfront areas before finishing at Haymarket Square, 317 W. First St., Dixon. A free Kids Fun Run for children ages 9 and under begins at 7:30 a.m.

The Reagan Run welcomes runners and walkers of all experience levels and continues to draw participants from throughout the Sauk Valley and beyond each Independence Day.

Proceeds from the race benefit several local nonprofit organizations, including the Dixon Athletic Boosters, Discover Dixon, Dixon Park District and Dixon Family YMCA.

Packet pickup will take place Friday, July 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dixon Family YMCA, 110 N. Galena Ave., Dixon. Race-day registration and check-in will be available from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Haymarket Square.

Awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers in multiple age divisions, along with overall and masters winners.

Walkers are encouraged to participate, though organizers note that strollers and pets are not permitted on the course for safety reasons.

Registration information, course maps and additional race details are available at www.reaganrun.com.