Sterling’s Riverfront Commission sets opening date for Northwestern Steel and Wire Park

Sterling’s long-awaited Northwestern Steel and Wire Park will officially open at 11 a.m. June 13. That is the date and time for the official ribbon cutting that will open the park to the public.

The Sterling Riverfront Commission met Thursday to set that opening date and get updates on a punch list of work, including repair work, at the NWSW Park.

The punch list was delivered by the engineers Tuesday, according to Sterling City Manager Scott Shumard.

“There are a few big things that were discussed previously that still need to be fixed, but I think for the most part, we are well on our way and should be able to do the soft opening by the end of the month and do a grand opening in early to mid-June,” Shumard said.

“So would we be on schedule for June 13 at 11?” asked Heather Sotelo of the Sterling Riverfront Foundation.

“Substantial completion will be done by then, yes, enough to be able to freely use the park,” Shumard said.

“Knowing that we are going to have a lot of marketing materials going out, the minutes need to say that there’s consensus that is a set-in-stone date then,” said Josh Johnson, commission co-chair and Sterling 3rd Ward alderman.

“June 13 at 11,” Sotelo said.

“I talked to all the council members, and they said they are all available to come and will be there on June 13. I did talk to the governor’s office. He said he would normally be there, but he already had a vacation scheduled and he will be out, but he is going to send somebody down that day,” Mayor Diana Merdian said.

She said that her office is contacting state and federal representatives to invite them to the grand opening.

Merdian asked about updates to the list of repairs, from peeling paint to flaws in the skate ribbon concrete, tree plantings that were already uprooted and pylons, set into concrete, that were crooked.

“Have we had any positive updates?” Merdian asked.

Zach Simpson from Strand Associates said the contractors are committed to completing the repairs by the end of the month.

“How are they letting people know when things are done?” Merdian asked.

Simpson said contractors are staying in contact with Shumard and with Brad Schrader, Sterling’s public works superintendent.

The city broke ground for the park in October 2024. The city awarded a $4.7 million bid to Sjostrom and Sons of Rockford for the park’s construction.