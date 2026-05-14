Sterling student to graduate with highest university honors at Nebraska

Naomi Chamberlain of Sterling is among 203 University of Nebraska-Lincoln seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program this May.

Chamberlain will graduate from the College of Arts and Sciences, earning Highest University Honors.

To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average and fulfill specific curricular requirements. Students who choose to also complete a culminating Honors senior project are eligible for High University Honors or Highest University Honors.