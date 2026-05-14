OSF Saint Katharine – Center for Health continues to expand specialty services in Sterling

OSF Saint Katharine – Center for Health in Sterling (shown) welcomes Andrew Feyh, MD, a board‑certified general surgeon, and Taylor Carroll, APRN, who brings gastroenterology services to the clinic as a new specialty service line. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

OSF Saint Katharine – Center for Health in Sterling continues to expand access to specialty care in Whiteside County with the addition of Dr. Andrew Feyh, a board‑certified general surgeon, and Taylor Carroll, a nurse practitioner who brings gastroenterology services to the clinic as a new specialty service line.

Both providers will see patients at the OSF Saint Katharine – Center for Health in Sterling and will also continue caring for patients at OSF Saint Katharine – Commerce Towers in Dixon, ensuring continuity of care and expanded access across the Sauk Valley.

Andrew Feyh, MD (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

The additions strengthen the growing network of primary and specialty care providers offered by OSF Saint Katharine that allows patients to receive more advanced care close to home, according to a news release. Appointments with both providers are now available, with openings beginning in late May.

Feyh and Carroll join an expanding care team offering primary care and a range of specialty services, including general surgery, orthopedics, women’s health and podiatry.

Taylor Carroll, APRN (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

Common services available through the expanded offerings may include:

General surgery services: Hernia repair; breast and skin biopsies; removal of the appendix, spleen and hemorrhoids; and colon surgery.

Gastroenterology services: Heartburn and acid reflux, digestive conditions, stomach ulcers, trouble swallowing, irritable bowel syndrome, and colorectal cancer and screening.

OSF Saint Katharine – Center for Health in Sterling is located at 1840 First Ave., Sterling. To schedule an appointment for general surgery, call 815-285-5842 or for gastroenterology call 815-285-5843.