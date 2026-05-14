Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces distracted driving enforcement results for April

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced it issued 23 citations for distracted driving violations, two speeding citations, and seven other citations for moving violations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

“Distracted driving remains a serious problem in Lee County and one moment of inattention can change lives forever,” Sheriff Clay Whelan said.

“High-visibility enforcement is one way we remind drivers that safe driving requires their full attention. April may be over, but our message is not. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will continue enforcing distracted driving laws and urging motorists to put the phone away whenever they get behind the wheel,” Whelan said.

Lee County joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement, and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.