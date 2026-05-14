Dixon High School senior learns she can make a change through Sauk Valley college’s earned tuition program

Dixon High School senior Saida Bajrami has volunteered through Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program since her freshman year, logging hundreds of service hours. (Alex T. Paschal)

“I have gotten to be a part of so many amazing opportunities that have really built my worldview,” Dixon High School senior Saida Bajrami said of her experience with Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program.

The program allows high school students who graduate in SVCC’s district – Whiteside, Lee and parts of Bureau, Ogle, Henry and Carroll counties – to earn their tuition by volunteering at local organizations. It was developed over several years as a solution to area issues such as high poverty and low education rates, SVCC Vice President of Advancement Lori Cortez told Shaw Local.

“It’s peace of mind knowing that she has her future going into school already secure,” said Saida’s mom, Kora Bajrami, who’s a first-generation college student.

Being part of the Impact Program, Saida can “just focus on having to go to school [and] not worry about how to pay for school,” Kora said, noting how even the prospect of financial aid feels less secure due to recent changes to the U.S. Department of Education.

In the Sauk Valley, Kora said, “it’s something that your local college is already taking care of that part for their local students.”

The program launched in 2021 for high school students in Fulton and Prophetstown. In fall 2025, those students began their first year at SVCC majoring in fields such as education, agriculture and healthcare, among others, Cortez said.

One student, Cortez said, told her they would not have gone to college without the Impact Program. Another said they probably wouldn’t have because they don’t have any parental support.

Students must sign up by Sept. 1 of their freshman year of high school to earn 100% of their tuition and fees. If they sign up in their sophomore year, they’re eligible for 75%, and 50% in their junior year.

The program is a last-dollar scholarship, meaning it funds the remaining tuition not covered by other scholarships or financial aid if a student receives those. Either way, all Impact students will graduate from SVCC without student loans.

To remain in the program, students must complete 25 hours of community service each year of high school and graduate, on time or early, from an in-district high school or home-school program.

As of April 6, the 1,925 registered students have completed a total of 109,398 volunteer hours at 294 participating local organizations since the program started, according to the program’s community dashboard.

Saida has been part of the program since her freshman year and has logged about 120 volunteer hours in total, she said.

The most consistent places where Saida volunteered were area food pantries, she said.

“I really enjoyed going to those,” Saida said. “Getting to see people struggling in the community is a bit eye-opening, and being able to help is even better because I know I can make a change in this community as well.”

Saida said she also enjoyed volunteering at Dixon Stage Left, as the organization continues renovations on its new building at 105 S. Peoria Ave. in Dixon.

“That’s probably been my favorite. It’s just incredibly fun. I never got to do theater in high school because I’ve been busy, but that kind of gave me a chance to experience a little bit of that,” Saida said.

Saida said that after graduating from DHS, she plans to attend SVCC for two years and continue volunteering with the college’s organizations.

“I’m a very nervous kid, but I definitely feel like the Impact Program has helped me kind of grow out of my nerves,” Saida said. “Working alongside new people and having to kind of figure out new environments with them has definitely ... prepared me for the future.”

Saida said she plans to major in architecture. Because SVCC doesn’t offer a specific program in that field, she intends to complete her general education courses there while beginning to build a portfolio to ease her transfer to another school.

“I just highly recommend this program,” Saida said. ”Some people are kind of skeptical about this program, because it feels like there’s going to be a catch, but this program is here for your kids, for your students.”

The Impact Program is funded entirely through donations. In 2025, it raised more than $8 million in total and fully funded tuition for students in Polo, Milledgeville, Fulton and Prophetstown.

For information, visit the Impact Program’s website or email Cortez at lori.a.cortez@svcc.edu.