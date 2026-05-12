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Sauk Valley’s Addison Arjes, Grace Ferguson reach backdraw semifinals of NJCAA D2 tournament

Sauk Valley College freshmen tennis players Addison Arjes, left, and Grace Ferguson.

Sauk Valley College freshmen tennis players Addison Arjes, left, and Grace Ferguson. (Photos contributed by Sauk Valley College)

By Sauk Valley Media staff report

Local college women’s tennis

Sauk Valley duo reaches backdraw semifinals of NJCAA D2 tournament: Two Sauk Valley College freshmen finished in the semifinals over the weekend at the NJCAA National Championships. Dixon graduates Addison Arjes and Grace Ferguson made it to the No. 1 doubles semifinals backdraw with an 8-4 win before falling 8-0 to a pair from Coastal Alabama.

“They both played fantastic and played very well together,” coach Sara Kipping said.

Arjes also made it to the No. 2 singles backdraw semifinals before falling 8-2 to Meridian’s Daisi Kukuljan.

“Addison played her heart out in the heat and rain delays all week,” Kipping said.

Ariella Tefiku was edged 9-7 in the No. 3 singles bracket. Julia Rhodes, Katie Kammerer and Laurel Chavera went 0-2 for the Skyhawks. Kaitlyn Conderman was unable to compete after suffering an injury the week before.

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