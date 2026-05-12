Sauk Valley’s Addison Arjes, Grace Ferguson reach backdraw semifinals of NJCAA D2 tournament

Local college women’s tennis

Sauk Valley duo reaches backdraw semifinals of NJCAA D2 tournament: Two Sauk Valley College freshmen finished in the semifinals over the weekend at the NJCAA National Championships. Dixon graduates Addison Arjes and Grace Ferguson made it to the No. 1 doubles semifinals backdraw with an 8-4 win before falling 8-0 to a pair from Coastal Alabama.

“They both played fantastic and played very well together,” coach Sara Kipping said.

Arjes also made it to the No. 2 singles backdraw semifinals before falling 8-2 to Meridian’s Daisi Kukuljan.

“Addison played her heart out in the heat and rain delays all week,” Kipping said.

Ariella Tefiku was edged 9-7 in the No. 3 singles bracket. Julia Rhodes, Katie Kammerer and Laurel Chavera went 0-2 for the Skyhawks. Kaitlyn Conderman was unable to compete after suffering an injury the week before.