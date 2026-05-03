Millie Moo Foundation receives $20K from Sterling Federal Bank Charity Challenge

The Millie Moo Foundation in Hillsdale has been selected as the first-place recipient of the ninth annual Sterling Federal Bank Charity Challenge, earning the top award of $20,000 to further its mission of supporting pediatric cancer families and funding agricultural scholarships for youths. (Photo provided by the Millie Moo Foundation)

The Millie Moo Foundation in Hillsdale has been selected as the first-place recipient of the ninth annual Sterling Federal Bank Charity Challenge, earning the top award of $20,000 to further its mission of supporting pediatric cancer families and funding agricultural scholarships for youths.

The annual Charity Challenge, hosted by Sterling Federal Bank, is a community-driven initiative that empowers bank employees and the public to support local nonprofit organizations. Each year, a group of charities is nominated by employees of Sterling Federal Bank, and throughout the month-long campaign, votes are cast daily through a Facebook voting tool by community members.

At the conclusion of the voting period, the organizations with the highest number of votes receive financial contributions from the bank.

The 2026 Charity Challenge winners are:

• first place: The Millie Moo Foundation – $20,000

• second place: Village of Progress – $10,000

• third place: Victory Center – $5,000

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive this support,” said Wesley DeClercq, Millie’s father and founding member of The Millie Moo Foundation. “This recognition is not just a win for our organization – it is a win for every pediatric cancer family we serve. The outpouring of votes reflects the power of community and the belief that no family should face this journey alone.”

Founded in October 2025, The Millie Moo Foundation was created to provide direct financial assistance to pediatric cancer families, including support for mortgage or rent payments, utilities, groceries, and travel during treatment.

Through its efforts, the Foundation has already assisted families within its local communities and continues to expand its reach, gaining recognition across the state of Illinois and throughout the Midwest for its growing impact.

In addition, the Foundation is committed to investing in the future of agriculture through scholarship opportunities for youths pursuing careers in the industry.

In addition to the top three winners, all nominated charities received financial support as part of Sterling Federal Bank’s commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.

They include: