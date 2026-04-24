Newman’s Brenleigh Cook has walkoff hit in 9-8 win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Newman 9, Hall 8: Brenleigh Cook hit a two-run walkoff double to get the win. She finished with two hits and four RBIs.

Amboy 3, Morrison 2 (11 inn.): Peyton Payne had a walkoff RBI single to win it. Leighton Gulley, Hannah Whitman and Kiera Karlson (one RBI) all had three hits for Amboy. Elle McLaughlin (one RBI) pitched all 11 innings for the Clippers. Allie Anderson had three hits and an RBI for the Fillies. Ava Duncan struck out 13 in 8⅓ innings and Paisley Bush struck out five in two innings.

Dixon 13, Rockford Lutheran 1 (5 inn.): Breanna Tegeler and Addy Williams had three RBIs for the Duchesses. Taylor Frost struck out seven in five innings.

Oregon 11, Genoa-Kingston 10: Lola Schwarz had three RBIs and Brooke Halverson pitched four innings in the home win.

Sterling 21, Quincy 0 (4 inn.): Layla Wright pitched all four innings with five strikeouts and hit a home run. Mya Lira had three RBIs.

Milledgeville 18, Polo 0 (5 inn.): Kendra Kingsby had three RBIs as the Missiles out-hit Polo 14-1.

Winnebago 4, Rock Falls 2: Winnebago rallied for four runs in the sixth inning as the Rockets fell short on the road. Zoey Silva had an RBI and struck out 10 in six innings.

Princeton 9, Erie-Prophetstown 8: The Panthers scored three runs in the seventh but fell just short in the road setback. Lilly Swatos had four hits, including a home run with four RBIs.

Fulton 11, Galena 3: Wrenn Coffey hit a home run with two RBIs, and Jessa Read pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

Lena-Winslow 15, Forreston 5 (5 inn.): Cora Schmidt had a triple and two RBIs for the Cardinals.

Baseball

Rock Falls 3, Rockford Lutheran 0: Carter Hunter struck out 11 and allowed two hits in the win. Owen Laws had two RBIs and got the final out.

Newman 4, Hall 2: Newman scored four runs in the first inning and held on for the home win. Garet Wolfe had two RBIs and Michael Morse pitched five innings in the win. Liam Nicklaus got the last six outs.

Morrison 9, Amboy 1: The Mustangs pulled away with six runs in the seventh inning of the road win. Seven runs were unearned. Collin Renkes had a home run and two RBIs. Carson White and Kamden White each had three hits. Aydan Meinsma pitched six innings with eight strikeouts for Morrison.

Fulton 2, Galena 1: Braedon Meyers struck out 11 in six innings and Jacob Voss got the save in the win.

Eastland 14, AFC 2 (5 inn.): Zy Haverland had three hits and three RBIs. Maddox Spears pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Milledgeville 11, Polo 1: Bryson Wiersema had a home run, four RBIs and pitched a complete-game with seven strikeouts.

Warren/Stockton 7, West Carroll 4 (9 inn.): The Thunder gave up four runs in the top of the ninth in the home setback.

Girls soccer

Dixon 3, Rockford Christian 0: The Duchesses improved to 6-5-1 and 2-2 in the BNC with the win.

Oregon 5, Pecatonica 0: Gabby Guardado led the Hawks (7-2-1, 4-1) with two goals and Mili Zavala had one save in the shutout.

Boys tennis

Sterling 8, United Township 1: Aron Rivera won 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (6) over David Cobos at No. 1 singles.