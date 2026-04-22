Rock Falls baseball beats Oregon 4-3: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Rock Falls 4, Oregon 3: Ethan Moeller pitched five innings, allowing one hit and striking out 10 in the road win. Carter Hunter closed things out as Oregon’s comeback fell short in the seventh. Hunter had a double and two RBIs for the Rockets. Keaton Salsbury had two RBIs for the Hawks.

Morrison 7, Amboy 3: Morrison scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and Ayden Meinsma closed the win on the mound. Carson White pitched five innings with nine strikeouts and three runs (two earned) allowed.

Genoa-Kingston 11, Dixon 6: The Dukes gave up five runs in the bottom of the fifth in the BNC road setback. Daniel Fordham led Dixon with two hits and two RBIs.

Lena-Winslow 3, Forreston 2: The Cardinals were held to two hits and gave up one unearned run in the home loss. Luke Madigan pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Panthers (12-1, 5-0).

Milledgeville 11, Polo 1 (5 inn.): Karter Livengood (one home run) and Kayden Knutti each had two RBIs in the home win. Livengood pitched a one-hitter for the Missiles.

Eastland 16, AFC 2 (5 inn.): Eastland’s Camron Huber struck out 12 in 4⅓ innings and Cavin Heckman closed the no-hitter.

Warren/Stockton 9, West Carroll 3: Caleb Herpstreith had two hits and two RBIs for the Thunder. WC had nine errors in the road setback.

Galena 7, Fulton 5: Fulton gave up five runs in the first inning of the road loss. Starting pitcher Evan Folk had two hits and three RBIs for the Steamers.

Softball

Dixon 8, Byron 7: The Duchesses held on for the BNC road win after Byron scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh. Presley Carver led Dixon with three RBIs and Brooklyn Arjes knocked in two.

Milledgeville 17, Polo 2 (4 inn.): Kendra Kingsby went 4 for 4 with two home runs and seven RBIs in the home win. She also pitched three innings with five strikeouts and one hit allowed.

Ava Duncan 6, Amboy 1: Ava Duncan had a home run, three RBIs and pitched a complete game. Elle Milnes added two RBIs and a triple.

Oregon 12, Rockford Lutheran 1 (5 inn.): Kylie Morrow and Ashlee Mundell each had three hits in the win. Abbie Ludwig had four RBIs and Alexi Czochara pitched a two-hitter.

North Boone 5, Rock Falls 0: The Rockets were held to three hits in the home loss. The Vikings scored four unearned runs against Zoey Silva, who pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

Forreston 13, Lena-Winslow 10: The Cardinals had 17 hits in the home win.

Boys track & field

Dixon wins Oregon invite: The Dukes won with 156 points, followed by Oregon (48) among four teams. Dixon event winners were Adam Staples (100), Kohlson Stumpf (400), Dean Geiger (800), Ethan Carter (1,600), Keegan Shirley (3,200), Jayden Toms (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), the 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, Owen LeSage (shot put), Evan Schier (discus), Nathaniel Payne (pole vault) and Owen Belzer (long jump).

Oregon won the 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay.

Fulton invite: The Steamers won the six-team invite with 130 points, followed by Newman (90). Erie-Prophetstown (77) was fourth and Milledgeville (32) was sixth.

Newman won the 1,600 relay and Rylan Alvarado won the long jump.

Fulton won the 4x100 relay, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x110 shuttle hurdles. DeAngelo Dodd won the triple jump individually.

E-P won the 4x400 relay.

Girls track & field

Dixon wins Oregon invite: The Duchesses tallied 107 points, followed by Oregon (93) and the Forreston co-op (70). Dixon’s event winners were Kate Boss (800), Daniela Lovett (3,200), the 4x100 relay and Ella Davidson (discus).

Oregon’s Addison Rufer (200), Lorelai Dannhorn (400, long jump), Jillian Hammer (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay, Noelle Girton (shot put), Skylar Bishop (high jump) and Cheyanne Edlund (pole vault) won events.

Forreston’s 4x800 relay won.

Fulton invite: The Steamers won the 10-team invite with 153 points. Newman (51) was fourth, followed by E-P (50). Amboy (41) was seventh, followed by Milledgeville (29) and Morrison (21).

Newman’s Paizlee Williams won the 100 and Elaina Allen won the 200. The Comets also won the 4x100 relay,

Fulton won the 4x400 relay and Haley Smither won the triple jump.

Amboy’s Maddie Althaus won the 400 and Bella Yanos won the long jump.

Morrison’s Zoe Milder won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

E-P won the 4x800 relay.

Girls soccer

Oregon 2, Winnebago 1: Aniyah Sarver and Shaylee Davis scored goals and Bezzali Cadenas had two assists in the win. Mili Zavala had four saves for the Hawks (6-2-1, 4-1 BNC).

College men’s tennis

College of DuPage 9, Sauk Valley 0: The Skyhawks closed the regular season 2-8 ahead of regional tournament play this weekend.