Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Zoe Kunau

Fulton's Zoe Kunau is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Zoe Kunau

School: Fulton

Sport: Softball

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: She had five hits and three stolen bases in three games as the Steamers won the Pearl City tournament with a 7-2 win over Milledgeville. They also beat Warren/Stockton 7-0 and West Carroll 9-5. Kunau set Fulton’s career stolen bases record earlier this season with 67.

Fulton coach Derek Germann described Kunau as a standout athlete with tremendous work ethic.

“Even as a freshman playing with the varsity, Zoe was never satisfied with being average. She is a driven athlete and has set high goals for herself as well as her team,” he said. “Additionally, her offseason commitment to her improvement is paying off. She is stronger than last year and as a result of her time in the weight room she is swinging with more power and running with more speed.”

Kunau has also taken more of a leadership role as a team captain.

“Zoe exceeds in the classroom as well. She is focused on her academics just as much as her softball skills. Zoe is a lot of fun to have on the team and takes her softball pretty seriously,” Germann said. “I look forward to the second half of her junior year and her senior season as a Steamer.”

Kunau is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with her.

How did you first get into softball? What has helped keep you in it?

Kunau: I first got into softball by joining an 8U travel team called the Firebirds. What has helped keep me in it is the support from my family and friends, along with all of the coaches who have supported me throughout my career.

Have you learned anything from the game of softball?

Kunau: Throughout my years of playing softball, I have learned so much. One of the most important things I have taken away is how to work through challenges and to know there is always a next play.

You set Fulton’s school record for stolen bases this season. What was it like to achieve that?

Kunau: It was a very exciting mark to pass! Seeing hard work pay off was a great feeling.

What is the key to stealing bases for you?

Kunau: Stealing bases is a crucial part of the game for me. I find it very important to put myself in scoring position as much as possible, especially with strong hitters behind me.

Is there anything you have worked on coming into the season or feel you have improved on?

Kunau: I have definitely worked on putting more power behind my swing, especially as a slapper. It adds diversity to my game, allowing me to read the defense and execute accordingly.

Does anything stand out about this year’s team?

Kunau: I think what stands out the most is that everyone plays their role well. We have some young starters who make a positive impact on the team, as well as returners who have shown hard work and dedication over the years.

What are your goals this season individually and as a team?

Kunau: My individual goals this season are to hit an out-of-the-park home run and to break the career hits record! Team wise, I would like for us to advance in sectionals.

Favorite softball memory?

Kunau: My favorite softball memory would be winning a national championship.

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Kunau: An athlete who inspires me is Kendra Falby. She hustles on every play in the outfield and also produces offensively as a slapper.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Kunau: My favorite restaurant is Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite place you have visited?

Kunau: My favorite place to visit would probably be Gulf Shores, Ala. It was such a fun experience playing great competition, but also getting to spend quality time with my team.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Kunau: My favorite movie is “It Ends with Us.”

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Kunau: My favorite subject would be English, which is taught by my favorite teacher, Katie French.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Kunau: I plan to continue playing softball at a collegiate level and then eventually going to dental school.