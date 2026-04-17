Connor Fritz lifts Rock Falls to 4-3 win over G-K: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Rock Falls 4, Genoa-Kingston 3: Connor Fritz hit a two-run single to give the Rockets a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Carter hunter got the final five outs to earn the win for Rock Falls.

Newman 4, Erie-Prophetstown 2: The Comets took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held on for the home win. Ashton Miner was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Gavin VanDyke had two hits for E-P.

Rockford Christian 6, Dixon 4: Dixon led 4-0 through four innings at home before RC came back to win. The Dukes had four errors and just three hits. RC scored three unearned runs and Nolan Loy pitched a complete game.

Freeport 3, Sterling 2 (8 inn.): Sterling took a 2-1 lead before the Pretzels answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to walk it off. Adrian Monarrez had two hits for Sterling.

Fulton 2, West Carroll 1 (8 inn.): Jacob Voss hit a walkoff single to win it. Braedon Meyers pitched seven innings with 16 strikeouts and Evan Folk closed the win.

Eastland 16, Milledgeville 11: The Cougars scored eight runs in the fifth inning of the road win. Camron Huber had four hits and Dorian Myers had three RBIs for Eastland. Josh Leif had three hits and two RBIs for the Missiles.

Amboy 15, AFC 0 (4 inn.): Bryson Deery and Rylan McNinch each led Amboy with two RBIs. Tanner Welch struck out eight and held the Raiders to one hit.

Amboy 11, AFC 5: Landon Carter pitched six innings and struck out 10 to get the win.

Forreston 6, Du-Pec 2: Connor Politsch pitched six innings and allowed four hits to get the win. Mickey Probst closed it with a perfect seventh.

Winnebago 13, Oregon 5 (5 inn.): The Hawks trailed 7-1 after the first inning in the road loss. Keaton Salsbury had two hits and stole two bases for Oregon.

Softball

Geneseo 4, Sterling 0: Sterling was out-hit 9-4 in the home setback. Layla Wright pitched two innings in relief and allowed just one hit.

Morrison 13, Polo 1 (6 inn.): Bella Scachette and Allie Anderson (two doubles) each had four RBIs in the home win. Ava Duncan and Caylee Bramm combined to hold Polo to two hits.

Fulton 14, West Carroll 1 (5 inn.): Brooklyn Vogel and Haley Smither each had three RBIs for the Steamers. Zoe Kunau hit a home run and Jessa Read pitched a three-hitter.

Erie-Prophetstown 11, Newman 1: The Panthers out-hit Newman 14-3 as four players hit home runs. Ava Grawe led the way with three RBIs and Chloe Hamilton had three hits. Ayden Klendworth pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Forreston 14, Pecatonica 12: Alivia Ingram led the Cardinals with a home run and four RBIs in the road win. Brianna Borgmann had two doubles, three RBIs and pitched a complete game for Forreston.

Milledgeville 1, Eastland 0: A Kinnley Ross home run in the fourth inning made the difference in the Missiles’ home win. Kendra Kingsby pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and two walks, five hits allowed. Eastland’s Jade Hammer struck out four and allowed five hits in the circle.

North Boone 7, Oregon 1: North Boone’s Courtney Troutt pitched a complete game four-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks. Kendall Boyle had Oregon’s lone RBI.

Boys track & field

Rock Falls triangular: The Rockets won with 82 points, followed by Fulton (53) and Mendota (40). Josiah Tarbill won the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault for the Rockets. Brody Glazier won the 100 and ran on three relay wins for Fulton.

Amboy invite: Bureau Valley won with 181 points, followed by the Forreston co-op (178) and Amboy (82) among six teams. Forreston’s Mercer Mumford won the 100, long jump and ran on a 4x200 relay win. Amboy’s Ian Hassler won the shot put and discus.

Byron relays: Byron won with 136 points and E-P (122) took second. Oregon (69) was fourth among five teams. E-P’s Gus Schultz, Justin Wainscott, Braeden Punke and Lane Decker won the 4x800 relay. Nathan Punke won the pole vault. Xander Garcia won the long jump for Oregon.

Girls track & field

Rock Falls triangular: Fulton won with 66 points, followed by Mendota (53) and Rock Falls (34). Brooklyn Thoms won the 100, 200 and finished Fulton’s 4x200 relay win with Kerby Germann, Jordin Rathburn and Lauren Falls. Germann won the shot put, discus and ran on two relay wins.

Amboy invite: Bureau Valley won with 206.5 points, followed by Amboy (148.5) and the Forreston co-op (141.5) among five teams. Amboy’s Grace Althaus won the 3200 and Alexa McKendry won the 100 hurdles. McKendry, Maddie Althaus, Jillian Anderson and Bella Yanos won the 4x100 relay. Anderson won the high jump and Yanos won the long jump. Olivea Glasper won the shot put and discus for the Clippers. Forretson’s Bree Schneiderman won the 100, 200 and 400. Tenlei Peterson won the 800.

Byron relays: E-P (151) won and Byron (113) was second. E-P’s Jennica Norman, Rozlyn Mosher, Jessie DeNeve and Sarah Link won the 4x800. Navonna Lopez won the discus and shot put, while Michelle Naftzger won the triple jump.

Girls soccer

Oregon 5, Stillman Valley 0: Shaylee Davis scored two goals and Mili Zavala had five saves in the shutout.

Rochelle 2, Sterling 1: Sterling fell to 2-10 after the road setback.

Boys tennis

Sterling goes 2-0: Sterling beat Ottawa 4-1 and LaSalle-Peru 5-0. Aron Rivera and Xavian Prather both swept their singles matches. Gavin Staats and Micah Peterson, and Jereston Falls and Jacob Marruffo, also went 2-0 in doubles.