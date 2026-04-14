Morris is a Sterling High School student of the month

Maggie Morris, a senior, is a Sterling High School student of the month for March.

She is the daughter of Kristina and Mark Morris and has a brother, Carter Morris.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find most engaging is Anatomy and Physiology. A big part of that is my teacher, Mrs. Schlemmer, who has made every class I’ve taken with her one of my favorites. She creates such a welcoming and supportive environment, and it’s clear she genuinely cares about both her students and the material she teaches. Her passion makes even complex topics feel interesting and meaningful. I’ve always been drawn to science because I love understanding how things work, especially the human body, but this class stands out because of the combination of challenging material, engaging lessons, and the positive atmosphere she creates. Being surrounded by classmates who are equally motivated also pushes me to stay curious and work harder.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation, I plan to attend St. Ambrose University to pursue my bachelor of science in nursing (BSN). Following that, I hope to work in an intensive care unit to gain hands-on experience in a critical environment. My long-term goal is to continue my education and complete a 36-month program to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA). I am passionate about healthcare and driven by the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives during some of their most vulnerable moments.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Two of my favorite activities are being part of the girls swim team and volunteering at my church. Swimming has always been a passion of mine, but this year made it even more meaningful. Being on the team allowed me to build strong, lasting relationships, especially with the other seniors. We supported each other through every practice and meet, and it truly felt like being part of a family. I learned the importance of teamwork, perseverance, and pushing myself beyond my limits. Volunteering at New Life Lutheran Church has also had a huge impact on me. The relationships I’ve built there and the sense of community I’ve experienced are incredibly meaningful. One of my favorite experiences is helping with Vacation Bible School in the summer. Watching younger kids grow in their faith and knowing I can play even a small role in that is so rewarding. Through volunteering, I’ve learned the value of giving back and the importance of being present for others.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One of the most meaningful moments for me was competing at sectionals with the swim team. It was a full-circle experience, knowing it would likely be the last time my best friend and I would compete together. Our pre-race handshake, something so small, carried so much meaning in that moment because it represented years of memories, hard work, and friendship. Swimming has been such a big part of both of our lives, and realizing that chapter was coming to an end made it both emotional and unforgettable.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that I continue to pursue what I am passionate about while growing into the best version of myself. I want to challenge myself academically and professionally, but also make sure I stay grounded and present in my everyday life. Most importantly, I hope to continue valuing my relationships with family and friends and never take those moments for granted.