Beyond Trim: Maxxing out your fiber

Do you know how much fiber you consume every day? If you are reading this, I can almost guarantee it’s not enough. Experts tell us that over 90% of people are fiber deficient.

With the current emphasis on high protein consumption, it’s no wonder that this essential nutrient gets little attention, but the tide may be turning. A new trend on social media called “FiberMaxxing” encourages people to “max out” their daily fiber consumption; meeting and ideally exceeding recommended levels. Health influencers say that maxxing out fiber can result in health benefits like weight maintenance, gut health, and more.

Despite the trappings of social media I do believe there is benefit in maintaining a high fiber diet. We all know that fiber is important for regular bowel movements, but the benefits go way beyond regularity. Fiber is the favorite food of the “good” bacteria in your gut. One of the by-products of fiber being broken down by gut bacteria are short chain fatty acids that can help support and protect the lining of your intestine, reduce inflammation, and protect you from colon cancer.

These good bacteria also help protect you against germs and viruses. They help to regulate your metabolism, assist in hormone production, and the healthy functioning of your immune system.

You may have heard something about a “gut brain axis”. Short chain fatty acids help to send messages from your gut to your central nervous system and can affect how your brain works. Some of the messages that your gut sends to your brain are signals about satiety, essentially letting the brain know that you’ve had enough to eat.

It is recommended that women get at least 25 grams of fiber a day. For men, the recommendation is 30 grams. If you have no idea what your current fiber intake is, try keeping a detailed record of what you eat for a couple of days. You can use a calorie tracking app or just write it in a notebook. Read your food labels or look up the fiber content of foods online.

If you need to increase your fiber intake it’s best to do it gradually by adding fiber-rich food to your diet. Some of the best fiber sources are beans, squash, greens, berries, broccoli, and whole grains like oatmeal and quinoa. I know it’s tempting to reach for a supplement, but fiber supplements are missing vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients you get in whole foods.

If you are worried that you won’t get enough protein if you focus on your fiber intake, you can choose foods that contain good amounts of both. Beans, lentils, peas, quinoa, spinach, edamame, and chia seeds are all good examples.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.