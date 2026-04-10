Yanos is Amboy High School student of the month

Isabella Yanos, a senior, has been named Amboy High School’s student of the month for April.

She is the daughter of Amy and Ronald Yanos, and has four siblings: Caleb Yanos, Juliana Ernest, Brandon Ernest and Andrew Ernest.

What class do you find really engaging and why? The one class that I find really engaging is my precalculus class. Math has never been one of my strongest subjects, but once I took my first math class taught by Cynthia Carlson, my mind switched. The reason I find this class really engaging is that the environment in the classroom makes not only me but also my classmates feel challenged. She does an outstanding job of making all her students feel welcomed and valued, and she makes us grow in confidence. During class, she makes the lessons very interactive and makes sure to connect the problems to the real world. One thing that she has said and it has stuck with me is, “If you don’t know what to do, do something.”

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? In the future, I want to become a registered nurse. My post-graduation plans are to attend a four-year university to major in nursing. I will be a part of the college’s nursing program, where I will be attaining all of my education.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? My two favorite extracurricular activities that I participate in are track and field and being a part of basketball. Being involved in both of these sports has allowed me to make memorable friendships.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: In my junior year of high school, the girls basketball team won the regional championship. It meant a lot to me because our hard work and dedication paid off.

The Amboy High School Student of the Month is sponsored by The First National Bank in Amboy.