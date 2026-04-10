Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Erie-Prophetstown softball player Wynn Renkes

Erie-Prophetstown's Wynn Renkes is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. She struck out 15 and walked none in a 7-1 complete-game win against Rock Falls. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Wynn Renkes

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Sport: Softball

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: She pitched a complete game in a 7-1 win at Rock Falls, striking out 15 and walking none. She threw 66 of her 84 pitches for strikes and also knocked in a run at the plate.

Renkes is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with the junior standout.

How did you first get into softball? What has helped keep you in it?

Renkes: My dad definitely is how I got into softball! He’s also what has kept me in it, he really pushes me and is always catching my bullpens and willing to practice with me!

Have you learned anything from the game of softball?

Renkes: Yes, I feel like I’ve learned hard work and true friendship from softball! Softball has pushed me and made me work and strive to accomplish difficult things. It has also given me amazing friends who were there for me during good and bad times!

You pitched a complete game with 15 strikeouts and no walks in the win over Rock Falls. What stood out about that game? What was working well for you?

Renkes: What stood out to me was how clean our defense was! I think that helped me pitch with more ease and confidence! What was working best for me was my rise ball! Rise ball is always my favorite pitch, but it was working especially well against Rock Falls!

Is there anything you have worked on coming into the season or feel you have improved on?

Renkes: Yes, before this season I worked a lot on locating and spinning my pitches more than seasons before. I think that defensive efficiency will be what’s most helpful for our team this season.

Erie-Prophetstown pitcher Wynn Renkes delivers a pitch to Bureau Valley during a Class 1A regional game at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

Does anything stand out about this year’s team?

Renkes: What stands out most about this year’s team is anyone can bring it any day! We are becoming really effective from top to bottom of the lineup!

What are your goals this season individually and as a team?

Renkes: This season my personal goal is to get my 400th career strikeout! As a team I would love for us to win a regional championship!

Favorite softball memory?

Renkes: My favorite high school memory would be playing with my best friend Jaylynn, and my favorite travel memory is my trip to Colorado with my Havoc team and mom last year!

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Renkes: My favorite sports team is the Iowa Hawkeyes and an athlete that inspires me is Katie Cox from Riverdale. She is one of the most determined and dedicated people I know and it shows on and off the field!

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Renkes: Yes! I love being involved. At school I play volleyball and I’m my class treasurer, the media rep for student council and a NHS member! Outside of school I have the most amazing friends who I love hanging out with!

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Renkes: “The days are long but the years are short.”

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Renkes: My favorite restaurant is Cheesecake Factory.

Favorite place you have visited?

Renkes: My favorite place I’ve visited is probably the Lake of the Ozarks!

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Renkes: My favorite show is “Love is Blind” and my favorite movie is “CoCo”!

Favorite music artist or genre?

Renkes: My favorite music artist is Chris Stapleton or Drake.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Renkes: I really enjoy taking CNA at Whiteside Area Career Center and my favorite teacher at school is Ida Holper.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Renkes: Yes, I plan playing softball at Des Moines Area Community College and will study Nursing!