Sterling Police Department honors employee, officer of the year

Sterling Police Chief Pat Bartel (left) announced Monday night that Patrolman Jonah Venema is the Sterling Police Department’s 2025 Cadet T. Thorp Officer of the Year. (Jeannine Otto)

A 27-year Sterling Police Department employee who started while still in high school and a patrol officer who is following a family tradition of public service were honored at Monday’s Sterling City Council meeting.

Melinda McCarter-Morgan, records specialist, was named the 2025 Sterling Police Department Non-sworn Employee of the Year, while Patrolman Jonah Venema received the Cadet T. Thorp Officer of the Year Award.

Melinda McCarter-Morgan, records specialist, was named the 2025 Sterling Police Department Non-sworn Employee of the Year Monday night. She is pictured with Sterling Police Chief Pat Bartel. (Jeannine Otto)

“Support employees don’t always get the recognition and credit for all the behind-the-scenes work they do. Without them, the department would not function as smoothly as it does, both internally and externally,” Police Chief Pat Bartel said.

McCarter-Morgan received multiple nominations for the award.

“All of them pointed to the high-quality work Melinda delivers on a daily basis throughout the year and since she began at the Sterling Police Department,” Bartel said. “Nominations included comments such as ‘Melinda brings loyalty and a passion for the mission of the police department,’ ‘Melinda solves problems and develops solutions that contribute to the success of the police department’ and ‘Melinda is always willing to help find the answer.’”

McCarter-Morgan said she started her work with the police department while still in high school.

“I was in high school and started as an intern. The Whiteside Area Vocational Center had an office occupations program. I got to work in the field, and the police department was one of the places that was part of that program, and that’s how it started,” she said.

The department offered her a full-time job three months into her internship.

“I had to take a personal day to go to my high school graduation,” McCarter-Morgan said.

She said that through the years, the police department has become like family.

“I never thought it would be a career, and look at me now. We are like a family,” she said.

With Carman Thorp, the widow of former Sterling Police Chief Cadet Thorp, in the audience, Bartel announced Patrolman Jonah Venema as the Sterling Police Department’s 2025 Cadet T. Thorp Officer of the Year.

“Carman is and always will be a huge part of the Sterling Police Department and the city of Sterling family, as well as one of the police department’s biggest supporters and proponents, and for that, we thank you for everything you do,” Bartel told Thorp.

“The Chief Thorp award is given to the officer who best exemplifies commitment to the city of Sterling community and the police department. Chief Thorp was a well-respected man known for his dedication, service and belief in the city of Sterling and the Sterling Police Department. Jonah embodies and exhibits those same traits,” Bartel said.

Venema joined the department in September 2021 after graduating from Sauk Valley Community College. Venema has served as a detective officer in charge, a member of the Sterling PD SWAT team, a field training officer, a firearms instructor and, most recently, a drone pilot.

“Jonah’s nomination stood out with comments like, ‘he’s always willing to go the extra mile,’ ‘he’s a young officer whose acts perform years beyond his experience’ and ‘someone who everyone wants to work with,’” Bartel said.

Bartel said the Thorp award is meaningful to him personally since Thorp was the first chief he served under as a new officer.

“Chief Thorp was tough but fair. The award is named for and given to someone who follows those same values. Jonah does, and that is why I am pleased to acknowledge and present this year’s officer of the year award to Jonah Venema,” Bartel said.

Venema joined the police department out of a desire to follow a family tradition of public service. His grandmother is a retired nurse and his father is a retired paramedic, having worked for CGH Medical Center.

“I am following in their footsteps,” he said.

Venema said that while the long hours and time away from family are a challenge, helping people in Sterling is what inspires him.

“I enjoy working with all the different people in the community and helping them solve issues and helping them on what are some of their hardest days. That’s what I look forward to every day,” he said.