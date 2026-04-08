Plans for new Amboy park, playground moving forward

The Amboy Lions Club all-inclusive park, planned for the former Amboy Junior High School site, will take another step toward becoming a reality on April 13.

The Lions Club is hosting an informational community town hall meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, at the Amboy Community Building, 280 W. Wasson Road, in Amboy.

“I hope we get a lot of people at the meeting,” Roger Wittenauer, former president and current treasurer of the Amboy Lions Club, said.

Wittenauer said the group leading the park project will discuss plans for the park, playground design, the timeline and fundraising. The 8,700-square-foot park is planned to be all-inclusive, which means children of all abilities will be able to use and enjoy the playground and park.

The Amboy Lions Club also has changed its nonprofit status to 501(c)(3), which means donors can deduct their donations on their taxes.

Fundraising is the next big step for the park and Wittenauer said the group already has applied for several grants to help with fundraising. But more will be needed.

“The last estimate I had from the vendor was $650,000, but the prices have gone up, and we plan to have the updated price at the meeting,” he said.

Wittenauer said the club also will need volunteers to help install the park and playground.

“We are going to look for a lot of volunteers to help install it and do the groundwork,” he said.