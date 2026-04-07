Man flees Byron police, jumps into Rock River and swims for island after chase

A Rockford man faces a multitude of charges after Byron police said he fled in his vehicle after being pulled over Saturday for suspected reckless driving, jumped into the Rock River, and tried to swim to an island to avoid arrest.

Kyle Keith, 37, who was removed from the river, taken into custody, and treated at Swedish American Hospital, is charged in Ogle County with drunken driving, aggravated fleeing and several traffic offenses in connection with the Saturday afternoon incident that began when police received a report of a reckless driver on state Route 2, according to a news release.

Byron Police Chief Jeremy Boehle wrote in a news release that Byron police received the initial reckless driver call at 2:44 p.m., which reported that a red Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Route 2 and “swerving all over both lanes.” The vehicle later turned around near Oregon and began traveling north on Route 2, according to the release.

A Byron police officer monitored northbound traffic entering the city of Byron and saw a vehicle matching the description. The vehicle turned west onto State Route 72 and then onto Mill Road. While following, the officer saw the vehicle cross both the fog line and center line and strike a pedestrian crossing sign located in the road near the Blackhawk Meadows Park entrance, according to the release.

Boehle said the officer initiated a traffic stop; however, the vehicle continued east on Mill Road before turning south onto Tower Road, which becomes Colfax Street. The vehicle eventually stopped in the 400 block of North Colfax Street. Officers approached and identified Keith as the driver; Boehle said Keith was instructed to turn off the vehicle and hand over the keys, and that he initially complied, but then restarted the vehicle, placed it in drive and fled the stop.

Keith drove onto the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Colfax Street to maneuver around a Byron police squad car, then re-entered the road, accelerated south, squealing tires and passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone, police said. Keith turned east onto Blackhawk Drive, where, police said, he disobeyed a traffic signal at Colfax Street and Blackhawk Drive. Keith continued through town at speeds exceeding 70 mph in a posted 30 mph zone in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive, according to the release.

An Ogle County sheriff’s deputy joined the pursuit, positioning their squad car behind Keith, with Byron officers continuing to follow. The pursuit continued east on Blackhawk Drive and then north on Route 2 before being terminated near Kennedy Hill Road, according to the release.

Officers continued investigating the incident and located the vehicle parked in the 11000 block of Route 2. Keith was observed outside the vehicle walking south along the Rock River. Keith entered the river and attempted to flee by swimming to an island, police said.

The Byron Fire Department was requested for a water rescue, as was the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office boat. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also responded with a drone. Using these resources, Keith was taken into custody without further incident, Boehle said.

Keith was taken to Swedish American Hospital, where he was treated and released. Keith was then transported to the Ogle County Jail and charged with:

• Aggravated fleeing to elude

• Driving under the influence

• Driving under the influence (BAC over .08)

• Improper lane usage

• Disobeying a traffic control device

• Illegal transportation of alcohol

• Disobeying a police officer

• Reckless driving

• Illegal squealing/screeching tires

• Driving on a sidewalk

• Disobeying a no-passing zone

• Operating an uninsured vehicle

• Speeding 26-34 mph over the posted speed limit

Keith was released from jail on Monday on pretrial release conditions. His next court appearance, an arraignment, is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 24.