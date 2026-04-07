Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces St. Patrick’s Day impaired-driving enforcement results

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced it made one impaired-driving arrest and issued five seat belt citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period from March 13 through 6 a.m. March 23.

Deputies also issued 10 speeding citations, five distracted driving citations, three arrests for suspended/revoked/no valid drivers license, one warrant and 16 citations for other moving violations.

Deputies also issued 21 warnings for other moving and equipment violations.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” Sheriff Clay Whelan said. “Whether it’s alcohol, cannabis or another drug, impaired driving puts everyone at risk.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign.

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.