April is Alcohol Awareness Month: Sinnissippi Centers

Most adults in the U.S. who consume alcohol drink moderately and without complications.

At the same time, alcohol-related problems are among the most significant public health issues in the country. Alcohol use disorder affects about 15 million adults in the U.S., and an estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the third leading preventable cause of death in the nation.

Adults 21 and over who do not have a substance use disorder or are at low risk for a substance use disorder and who consume alcohol can usually drink moderately (1-2 servings of alcohol per day) without complications.

The CDC says it is healthier for individuals who do not consume alcohol to continue to avoid consumption entirely.

However, aside from the risk for a substance use disorder, alcohol consumption is a risk factor for vehicle accidents, some cancers, becoming a victim of violence or assault, and other negative consequences.

Risk factors often increase with the amount of alcohol consumed. Some key points:

15 million adults in the United States have been diagnosed with an alcohol use disorder.

Someone has an alcohol use disorder if they use alcohol to the point where it interferes with their normal life and they continue to drink despite those consequences.

141,000 Americans die from the effects of alcohol in an average year.

Around 6.7% of Americans develop an alcohol use disorder.

Prevention is a huge protective factor: The later in life someone starts consuming alcohol, the lower the odds they will develop a substance use disorder.

Kids do listen to their parents: At least half of all children who have conversations with their parents about the risks of alcohol are less likely to drink alcohol underage than those kids who do not.

Like for any chronic disease, treatment works, and recovery is possible. As a substance use treatment provider, Sinnissippi Centers in Dixon understands firsthand the devastating impact of substance use on individuals, families and communities.

That is why we believe the month of April, Alcohol Awareness Month, is an essential opportunity to heighten awareness about the dangers of alcohol use and to promote healthy habits surrounding alcohol consumption.

Treatment for alcohol use disorder can include one or more therapies, including behavioral therapy, medication, aftercare, recovery support and support groups. Behavioral therapy aims to change the patterns of thinking and behavior that lead to alcohol use, while medication can help manage the physical and psychological symptoms of withdrawal.

If you are concerned that you or a loved one might have a substance use disorder, Sinnissippi Centers has free, online, confidential screenings on our links page. Visit sinnissippi.org and click on links, then scroll down and click on screening tools. There is also a wealth of information on the links page. Support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and other peer support groups can provide a safe and supportive environment for people in recovery. These groups offer a sense of community and belonging and can help individuals stay motivated and accountable on their journey to recovery.

It is important to remember that recovery from alcohol and other substance use disorders is a lifelong process. It requires dedication, commitment and ongoing support. But with the right treatment and support, individuals can overcome their addiction and live healthy, fulfilling lives. During Alcohol Awareness Month, let us come together to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol use and to promote healthy habits surrounding alcohol consumption.

By working together, we can create a safer and healthier world for everyone.