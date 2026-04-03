Rock River Jazz Band’s 2026 season starts May 30 in Rock Falls

The Rock River Jazz Band’s 2026 season is coming up fast. Their tour dates are set and now they are raising funds to put these shows on for free for the public in wonderful outdoor settings.

The schedule includes:

May 30: “Spring into Summer”, 7 to 8:30 p.m., RB&W Park in Rock Falls, 201 E. Second St. next to the Holiday Inn Express

“Spring into Summer”, 7 to 8:30 p.m., RB&W Park in Rock Falls, 201 E. Second St. next to the Holiday Inn Express June 13: “Patriotic – America 250 – Music of America with a bit of Swing", 7 to 8:30 p.m., RB&W Park

“Patriotic – America 250 – Music of America with a bit of Swing", 7 to 8:30 p.m., RB&W Park June 27: “Patriotic – America 250 – Music of America with a bit of Swing", 7 to 8:30 p.m., Page Park Band Shell in Dixon, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, down past Dixon High School

“Patriotic – America 250 – Music of America with a bit of Swing", 7 to 8:30 p.m., Page Park Band Shell in Dixon, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, down past Dixon High School July 11: “Big Band Night”, 7 to 8:30 p.m., RB&W Park

“Big Band Night”, 7 to 8:30 p.m., RB&W Park July 25: “Big Band Night”, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Page Park Band Shell

“Big Band Night”, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Page Park Band Shell Aug. 22: “Band Picks”, 7 to 8:30 p.m., RB&W Park

“Band Picks”, 7 to 8:30 p.m., RB&W Park Sept. 5: “Band Picks”, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Page Park Band Shell

Please send donations to Rock River Jazz Band, Inc., c/o Cathy James, mgr., 404 W. Ninth St., Sterling IL, 61081. Make checks payable to Rock River Jazz Band, Inc. or go to the Rock River Jazz Band website at rockriverjazzband.com/team-1.