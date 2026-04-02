Illinois students pursuing careers in education can apply for IRTA Foundation area scholarships

The Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation is proud to announce the availability of its area scholarships, designed to support Illinois students who are pursuing careers in education.

This scholarship program reflects the foundation’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the future of the teaching profession by investing in the next generation of educators, according to a news release.

As the demand for dedicated, passionate teachers continues to grow, the IRTA Foundation recognizes the importance of providing financial assistance to students who have chosen to make a difference in the classroom. These scholarships are awarded to qualified applicants across multiple regions of the state, helping to ease the financial burden of higher education while encouraging excellence in the field of teaching.

The IRTA Foundation area scholarships are available to Illinois high school seniors and students enrolled in Illinois colleges and universities who are working toward a degree in education. By supporting these future educators, the foundation helps ensure that Illinois schools continue to benefit from skilled and committed teaching professionals for years to come.

How to apply

Visit the IRTA Foundation scholarship page (www.irtaonline.org/foundation/scholarships/) to review eligibility requirements and access the application. Complete and submit the application by the stated deadline, May 1. Applications will be reviewed by area committees. Scholarship recipients will be announced following the review process.

The IRTA Foundation’s mission is to enrich the educational community and provide financial support to both current and future educators. Since its founding in 1985, the foundation has made a lasting impact by offering scholarships to aspiring teachers, grants for classroom projects, and financial assistance to retired educators in times of need, according to the release.

Students interested in pursuing a career in education are encouraged to apply and to share this opportunity with classmates and peers who may also qualify.