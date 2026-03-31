Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Elaina Allen

Newman's Elaina Allen, center, is pictured during a race last season in Rock Falls. She is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Elaina Allen

School: Newman

Sport: Track

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: She won the 60-meter dash, 200 and led off the Comets’ 4x200 relay win at the Newman Last Chance Invite. For the effort, Allen was named Female Athlete of the Meet at the seven-team invite at the Westwood Fitness and Sports Center.

Allen has qualified for state in Class 1A the last two years, finishing seventh in the 100 and sixth in the 200 as a sophomore. She also finished seventh at state in the 100 as a freshman. Allen, Ella Ford, Lauren McClain and Paizlee Williams had Top 10 finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay last season. They finished seventh at the Illinois Top Times Championships in the 4x200 last week.

“Elaina is a fierce competitor,” Newman coach Ryne Howard said, “whether in track, basketball, or in the classroom, where she excels as a high honors student.

“Throughout the year, she has dedicated extra time in the weight room to build her strength. Elaina sets the tone for our track team and continually challenges herself at each meet. We are very proud of the progress she has made this year.”

Allen is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with the junior standout.

How did you first get into track?

Allen: I started track in middle school after watching my older brother Nick, who won state in the 4x800 and my love for the sport grew from there.

What have you learned from competing in track?

Allen: Track is tough mentally and you need to have confidence in yourself, while also having fun because it’s what brings joy to the sport.

You’ve already picked up some individual and relay wins so far. How would you describe the start to the season?

Allen: I’m very proud of how the season is starting out. I’m already starting ahead of where last season ended and the goal is to continue to improve as the season goes on.

Is there anything you’ve worked on coming into the season or feel you have improved on?

Allen: I have been working on getting stronger in the weight room and also have been improving my form on the block starts.

Does anything stand out about this year’s team?

Allen: We have the same [relay] team as last year, so it’s great that we already have that connection with each other. We are all tough runners and have that winning mentality needed to be successful.

What are your goals this season individually and as a team?

Allen: My goals this year individually and as a team are to place higher [at state] than what we did last year, and with faster times.

Favorite track memory?

Allen: The bus ride down to state last year listening to Lucy and Brooklyn’s jokes, or indoor track meets this year with my teammates. Without Sam & Lauryn (hype squad) I could not get through the 4x400.

Newman’s Elaina Allen finishes the Class 1A 100 dash as a freshman at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Allen: My favorite athletes are Sydney McLaughlin and Sha’Carri Richardson. They are inspirational Olympic athletes.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Allen: I am involved in basketball, and love playing pickleball with my friends when the weather is nice outside.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Allen: “Run hard, run fast, turn left.”- Mr. Accardi

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Allen: Right now my favorite meal is an Alan special with steak, and a pink lemonade from El Tapatio in Rock Falls.

Favorite place you have visited?

Allen: Lake of the Ozarks with my friends and family.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Allen: My favorite show is “Grey’s Anatomy” and my favorite movie is “Pitch Perfect 2.”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Allen: My favorite artist is Jon Pardi.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Allen: My favorite subject in school is Advanced P.E. taught by Andrew Olson.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Allen: I plan to attend college and run track as well.