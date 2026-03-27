Discover Dixon announces 2026 Downtown Banner Program featuring America 250 theme

A look at the design of the Dixon banners that celebrate America's 250 birthday. (Photo provided by Lucas Pauley)

Discover Dixon announces the launch of its 2026 Downtown Banner Program, inspired by the upcoming America 250 celebration.

This year’s banners feature a bold red, white and blue design that honors the nation’s history while reflecting the welcoming and community-centered spirit of Dixon.

The annual banner program serves as a vibrant visual enhancement to the downtown district, with banners displayed alongside the city’s signature hanging petunia baskets. Together, they create a cohesive and inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors throughout the summer event season and beyond.

The 2026 theme highlights both heritage and unity, celebrating a community where people come together, support one another, and foster a place where everyone feels welcome and included.

Businesses, families and individuals are invited to participate by sponsoring a banner. Sponsors may feature a business logo, honor a loved one or commemorate a special milestone while contributing to the beautification of downtown Dixon.

Banner pricing is $250 for one, $475 for two, or $700 for three. Community investors receive a 10% discount.

The order deadline for banner sponsorships is May 1.

For information or to reserve a banner, visit https://www.discoverdixon.com/downtown-banner-program/.