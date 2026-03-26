Brown is Dixon High School Student of the Month

Aidan Brown, a Dixon High School senior, has been selected Student of the Month for March.

He is the son of Jenny and Scott Brown.

What class do you find really engaging and why? The class I find most engaging at DHS is AP Calculus with Mr. Hoffman. I know that it is very important to obtain a solid grasp of the fundamentals of calculus, and Mr. Hoffman makes the class very capable of understanding.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? In the short term, after graduating, I plan on working in an engineering firm’s office in some capacity this summer to help bolster my resume and build experience. Next school year, I am planning on attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for mechanical engineering with a minor in business. Long term, I hope to be able to work at an automotive manufacturer as an automotive engineer to pursue my passion for automobiles.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? My two favorite activities I am involved in are TRI-M Music Honors Society and the SVCC Impact Program. TRI-M is a volunteering-based honors society, which serves to better our entire district’s music program through strong student leadership. I currently serve as the president of TRI-M, and it has been very rewarding being able to enact positive change in our district’s music program, build upon and make new friendships, and help develop my leadership skills. Similarly, I thoroughly enjoy being a member of the SVCC Impact Program. Under a new program with the SVCC Learning Commons, a few students from Dixon High School and I tutor middle school–aged students every Tuesday. It has been wonderful to see the impact I can have on these students’ lives.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: A school-related event that was extremely memorable to me was the field trip to Fermilab that I had the opportunity to attend. In March of 2024, the Honors and AP Chemistry classes at our school got the opportunity to venture to Geneva, Illinois, to tour Fermilab and learn about the fascinating processes that go on there. I came away with a great impression of the facility and decided to apply for, and enroll in, their Saturday Morning Physics program the following year. This taught me so much about not only the subject matter of physics, but also the inner workings of a scientific behemoth like Fermilab.

What is your hope for the future? In the future, I hope to work as an automotive engineer. In terms of personal goals, I hope to be financially comfortable, travel often, and volunteer frequently in whatever community I end up settling down in.