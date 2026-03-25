Amboy School Board approves 2026-27 calendar

Students in the Amboy School District will start school on Aug. 14, according to the 2026-27 school year calendar approved by the Amboy School Board at its March 19 meeting.

The calendar follows the current year calendar closely, Superintendent Joshua Nichols said.

Amboy High School graduation will be Sunday, May 23, 2027, and Amboy Junior High School promotion will be Friday, May 21, 2027.

The Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 23 through 27, and the holiday break will be Dec. 21 through Jan. 4, with students returning to school Jan. 5.

Spring break is scheduled for March 26 through April 2, with students returning to class April 5. The last day of school, without the district using any emergency days, will be May 24.