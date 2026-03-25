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Sauk Valley

Amboy School Board approves 2026-27 calendar

Amboy High School

Amboy High School (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Jeannine Otto

Students in the Amboy School District will start school on Aug. 14, according to the 2026-27 school year calendar approved by the Amboy School Board at its March 19 meeting.

The calendar follows the current year calendar closely, Superintendent Joshua Nichols said.

Amboy High School graduation will be Sunday, May 23, 2027, and Amboy Junior High School promotion will be Friday, May 21, 2027.

The Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 23 through 27, and the holiday break will be Dec. 21 through Jan. 4, with students returning to school Jan. 5.

Spring break is scheduled for March 26 through April 2, with students returning to class April 5. The last day of school, without the district using any emergency days, will be May 24.

Amboy Community Unit School District 272EducationAmboySauk Valley Front Headlines
Jeannine Otto

Jeannine Otto

Field Editor