Dixon man charged with 5 counts of aggravated battery

A Dixon man is behind bars in Lee County, charged with aggravated domestic battery, strangulation and several other counts of aggravated battery.

Christopher L. Lindsley, 42, was taken into custody on a warrant about 3 a.m. Monday after police spotted him riding a bicycle while wearing a wig on the Peoria Avenue bridge in Dixon.

According to a news release, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified Saturday of a domestic incident that allegedly occurred in the 1400 block of Sterling Road in rural Lee County.

Following an investigation, deputies determined that on or about Friday, Lindsley was involved in a domestic dispute at the Sterling Road residence, according to the release.

As a result of the investigation, deputies obtained a warrant Sunday for Lindsley’s arrest.

When police saw him early Monday morning on the bridge, they attempted to stop him but he fled, according to the release. Officers were able to take Lindsley into custody without incident near the intersection of First Street and Highland Avenue in Dixon.

Lindsley was transported to the Lee County Jail and is charged with the following offenses, according to Lee County Court records:

One count of aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) – a Class 2 felony

Two counts of aggravated domestic battery – a Class 2 felony

Two counts of aggravated domestic battery (great bodily harm) – a Class 3 felony

Lindsley remains detained in the Lee County Jail. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. April 1.

The Dixon Police Department and the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office is assisting the Lee County Sheriff’s Office with the case.