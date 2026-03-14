Referendums, GOP House primary race top ballots for Lee, Whiteside counties

Republican voters in the 17th Congressional District will decide Tuesday who will face current Democratic Congressman Eric Sorensen in the November general election, while voters in Lee County will vote on a number of referendum questions.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. If voters are in line to vote at 7 p.m., they still will be able to vote.

Voters who select a Republican ballot in Whiteside County will decide if Julie Bickelhaupt of Mount Carroll or Dillan S. Vancil of Gladstone will face Sorensen in the 17th District contest in November. Sorensen does not have a primary challenger.

On the Democratic ballot in Whiteside County, aside from the U.S. Senate primary, there are no contested races. Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker is seeking reelection and is unchallenged.

Nicole Dopler, of Rapids City, is the only candidate for the Illinois General Assembly 73rd District seat. She will seek to unseat GOP Rep. Ryan Spain, who is unopposed on the GOP side.

Nolan Kemp, of Dixon, is the only candidate for the 74th District House seat. He will seek to unseat GOP Rep. Bradley Fritts, who is unopposed on the Republican side, in November.

Lee County voters, depending on where they live, will face referendum questions Tuesday.

Voters in the Dixon Park District will decide if the park district can sell 11.845 acres of land to the east of Palmyra Road.

Voters in the Sublette Fire Protection District will be asked “Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Sublette Fire Protection District, Sublette, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 131.95% above the limiting rate for the purpose of purchasing equipment, providing for staffing, supporting District operations and other lawful purposes for ambulance services for the District for levy years 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029, and be equal to .2293% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2026?”

Nick Dinges discusses the advantages of the new Sublette ambulance. (Alex T. Paschal)

La Moille Community Unit School District 303 voters will face a non-binding question to deactivate La Moille High School. The ballot question asks voters to decide if the board of education should be urged to pursue deactivation and negotiate enrollment agreements with neighboring school districts.

Lee County voters also will be asked if they want to opt in to a program that would provide public K-12, private school and homeschool students with privately donated funds for academic needs.

On the Lee County Republican ballot, 16th District Congressman Darin LaHood is seeking reelection and is unopposed in the primary.

Lee County Clerk Nancy Peterson is unopposed on the GOP primary ballot as is County Treasurer Paul Rudolphi and County Sheriff Clay Whelan.

On the Lee County Democratic primary ballot, voters will be asked the same referendum questions, depending on where they live.